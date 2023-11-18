Insider Selling: Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Director Sells 31,200 Shares of Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) Director Miranda Curtis sold 31,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $505,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,123.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Liberty Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $16.30 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LBTYA shares. TheStreet lowered Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Liberty Global from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Liberty Global from $25.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Global

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,829,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,223,000 after acquiring an additional 558,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 835,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,324,000 after acquiring an additional 32,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.