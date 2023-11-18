Insider Selling: Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Director Sells 31,200 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2023

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYAGet Free Report) Director Miranda Curtis sold 31,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $505,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,123.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Liberty Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $16.30 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LBTYA shares. TheStreet lowered Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Liberty Global from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Liberty Global from $25.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Liberty Global

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Global

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,829,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,223,000 after acquiring an additional 558,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 835,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,324,000 after acquiring an additional 32,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.