Insider Selling: LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO) Director Sells $11,990.00 in Stock

LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Free Report) Director Kristopher Wright sold 11,000 shares of LiveOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $11,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of LVO opened at $1.18 on Friday. LiveOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41.

Separately, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of LiveOne in a research report on Thursday, September 14th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of LiveOne by 10,194.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24,060 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LiveOne in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LiveOne in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveOne in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveOne in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveOne, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

