Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Chairman Bradley A. Handler Sells 81,054 Shares of Stock

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) Chairman Bradley A. Handler sold 81,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $85,917.24. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 43,923 shares in the company, valued at $46,558.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Inspirato Stock Performance

ISPO opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.17. Inspirato Incorporated has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $39.80.

Get Inspirato alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspirato

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Inspirato during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Inspirato by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11,405 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Inspirato during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inspirato by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Inspirato by 179.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Inspirato from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Inspirato

About Inspirato

(Get Free Report)

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed (bucket list) itineraries, and other experiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inspirato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.