Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter.

Intchains Group Stock Performance

Shares of ICG stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.50. Intchains Group has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $11.74.

Institutional Trading of Intchains Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intchains Group stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Intchains Group Company Profile

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. It serves distributors, companies, and individuals. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

