InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of InterDigital in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, InterDigital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.50.

IDCC stock opened at $96.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.48. InterDigital has a fifty-two week low of $47.11 and a fifty-two week high of $98.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

In other InterDigital news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $209,380.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,032.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other InterDigital news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.52, for a total transaction of $30,401.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,508.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $209,380.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,032.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,864 shares of company stock valued at $402,919. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in InterDigital in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in InterDigital by 89.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in InterDigital in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in InterDigital in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in InterDigital by 12.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

