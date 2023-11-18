International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:IGIC)

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

International General Insurance has a dividend payout ratio of 0.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of IGIC opened at $11.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $563.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.14. International General Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.94.

International General Insurance ( NASDAQ:IGIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter. International General Insurance had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 26.27%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of International General Insurance from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in International General Insurance in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International General Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International General Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International General Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in International General Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The company underwrites a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, marine, contingency, treaty, and casualty reinsurance.

