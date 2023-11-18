International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 22,987 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 61,100 shares.The stock last traded at $12.36 and had previously closed at $12.04.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on International General Insurance from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.
International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. International General Insurance had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 24.04%. The company had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. International General Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.69%.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGIC. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in International General Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International General Insurance in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International General Insurance in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International General Insurance in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International General Insurance in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.
International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The company underwrites a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, marine, contingency, treaty, and casualty reinsurance.
