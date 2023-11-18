International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 22,987 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 61,100 shares.The stock last traded at $12.36 and had previously closed at $12.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on International General Insurance from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Get International General Insurance alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on International General Insurance

International General Insurance Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $563.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.19 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94.

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. International General Insurance had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 24.04%. The company had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter.

International General Insurance Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. International General Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.69%.

Institutional Trading of International General Insurance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGIC. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in International General Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International General Insurance in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International General Insurance in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International General Insurance in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International General Insurance in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

About International General Insurance

(Get Free Report)

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The company underwrites a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, marine, contingency, treaty, and casualty reinsurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International General Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International General Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.