International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CAO James D. Small III Sells 500 Shares of Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) CAO James D. Small III sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $23,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,119.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
International Seaways Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of INSW stock opened at $46.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.09. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.04 and a 12-month high of $53.25.
International Seaways Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.73%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.70%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on International Seaways from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com downgraded International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.20.
International Seaways Company Profile
International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.
