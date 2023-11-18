Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Shares Sold by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000.

NASDAQ:BSCO opened at $20.80 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $20.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.0502 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

