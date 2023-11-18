Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 65,840 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 262% from the previous session’s volume of 18,163 shares.The stock last traded at $73.42 and had previously closed at $73.45.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,559,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 206,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,326,000 after buying an additional 82,613 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 325.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 103,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after buying an additional 79,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 420,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,298,000 after buying an additional 48,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,333,000 after buying an additional 40,960 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.