Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF worth $7,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWB. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 21,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 241,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,471,000 after buying an additional 9,346 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $532,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,398,000 after buying an additional 14,671 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PWB opened at $73.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.50 million, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $58.59 and a 1 year high of $74.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.05.

About Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

