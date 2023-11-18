Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $29.27

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.27 and last traded at $29.42, with a volume of 348884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.99.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,070.6% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 6,074,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555,242 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,292.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,537,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140,041 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 873.2% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,882,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,428 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,010.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,838,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,767 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 922.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,829,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,960,000 after buying an additional 1,650,611 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

