Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 126,953 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the previous session’s volume of 61,572 shares.The stock last traded at $81.78 and had previously closed at $82.55.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

