Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $105.90

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $105.90 and last traded at $105.83, with a volume of 186493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.89.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.54.

Get Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLTL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 72.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,417,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,503,000 after buying an additional 593,649 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,374,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 331,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,966,000 after acquiring an additional 199,702 shares during the period. AWM Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 369,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,972,000 after purchasing an additional 159,076 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $16,596,000.

About Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF

The Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury Short Term index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. CLTL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.