Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY) to Issue Dividend of $0.27

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.2707 per share on Monday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th.

Investec Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ITCFY opened at $12.07 on Friday. Investec Group has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.87.

About Investec Group

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and custody related services; discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, and trusts.

