Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY) to Issue Dividend of $0.27

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:ITCFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.2707 per share on Monday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th.
Investec Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ITCFY opened at $12.07 on Friday. Investec Group has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.87.
About Investec Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Investec Group
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.