iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Gap Down to $27.21

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.21, but opened at $26.13. iShares China Large-Cap ETF shares last traded at $26.30, with a volume of 12,858,153 shares changing hands.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.28.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FXI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 68.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,135 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $356,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.