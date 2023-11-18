iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 32,762.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,702,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,473,000 after buying an additional 3,691,623 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5,223.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 463,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,612,000 after buying an additional 454,679 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $9,527,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,767,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,676,000 after buying an additional 154,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 359.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,692,000 after buying an additional 125,521 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF stock opened at $57.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.61 and its 200-day moving average is $56.78. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $52.66 and a 1 year high of $59.63. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

