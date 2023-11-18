iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Sold by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 68.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,428 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITOT. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 291.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITOT opened at $98.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.12 and a 200-day moving average of $95.87. The firm has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $83.07 and a twelve month high of $101.66.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

