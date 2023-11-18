iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 88,474 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 179% from the previous session’s volume of 31,702 shares.The stock last traded at $417.72 and had previously closed at $418.04.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $390.79 and its 200-day moving average is $386.33.

Institutional Trading of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGM. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,265,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 444.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 175,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,591,000 after buying an additional 143,183 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,699,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,355,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 415.5% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 44,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 35,825 shares during the period.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

