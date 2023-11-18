iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Hits New 12-Month High at $64.87

iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $64.87 and last traded at $64.60, with a volume of 61581 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.38.

iShares Global Tech ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.85.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,931,000. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 391.7% during the second quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 31,333 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.