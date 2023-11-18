iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Holdings Decreased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,380,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,208 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 25.72% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $191,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COMT opened at $27.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.52. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a one year low of $24.98 and a one year high of $38.41. The company has a market capitalization of $775.49 million, a P/E ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 0.53.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

