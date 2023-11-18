iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 151,468 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 301,299 shares.The stock last traded at $38.54 and had previously closed at $38.32.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.65.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 91,829.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,844,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,816,000 after purchasing an additional 21,820,542 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,079,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,147 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,419,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,381,000 after purchasing an additional 629,800 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,216,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,211,000 after purchasing an additional 811,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4,673.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,107,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,330 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

