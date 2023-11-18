iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Purchased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,466,680,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $223.60 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.42 and a 1 year high of $255.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.10.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

