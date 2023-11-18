iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 17,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWV opened at $257.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.35. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $216.20 and a twelve month high of $264.27.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

