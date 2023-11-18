iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,097,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,895 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.28% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $80,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWR. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

IWR stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,235,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,313. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $76.21. The firm has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.77.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

