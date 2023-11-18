iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,957 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.08% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $4,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:ITA opened at $115.75 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

