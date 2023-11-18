Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Issuer Direct Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of ISDR stock opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.80 million, a P/E ratio of 45.06 and a beta of 0.93. Issuer Direct has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $29.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.32.

Get Issuer Direct alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William H. Everett sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $124,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,624.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Issuer Direct

About Issuer Direct

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISDR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Issuer Direct by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Issuer Direct by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Issuer Direct by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Issuer Direct by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Issuer Direct by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. 28.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and VisualWebcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.