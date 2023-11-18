Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.
Shares of ISDR stock opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.80 million, a P/E ratio of 45.06 and a beta of 0.93. Issuer Direct has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $29.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.32.
In other news, insider William H. Everett sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $124,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,624.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.08% of the company’s stock.
Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and VisualWebcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.
