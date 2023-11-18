J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JBHT. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $197.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

JBHT opened at $178.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.44. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $163.66 and a 1 year high of $209.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.16.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

