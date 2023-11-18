Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Insider Steven J. Demetriou Sells 6,666 Shares of Stock

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total transaction of $910,708.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 556,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,020,696.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE J opened at $135.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $141.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.19 and a 200-day moving average of $126.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on J. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 93,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

