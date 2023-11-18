James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.99

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.99 and last traded at $31.86, with a volume of 186015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JHX. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average of $26.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.45.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $998.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of James Hardie Industries

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in James Hardie Industries by 110.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in James Hardie Industries by 880.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,960 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 327.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About James Hardie Industries

(Get Free Report)

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.