Jianpu Technology (JT) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 24th.
Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jianpu Technology had a negative net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $39.38 million for the quarter.
Shares of JT stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. Jianpu Technology has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $2.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.11. The company has a market cap of $22.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.57.
Jianpu Technology
Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform allows users to access to financial products, including loans, credit cards, insurance products, and other financial products.
