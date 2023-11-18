Jianpu Technology (JT) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 24th.

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jianpu Technology had a negative net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $39.38 million for the quarter.

Shares of JT stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. Jianpu Technology has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $2.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.11. The company has a market cap of $22.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Jianpu Technology by 218.8% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 78,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 53,605 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Jianpu Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jianpu Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Jianpu Technology in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Jianpu Technology by 7.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform allows users to access to financial products, including loans, credit cards, insurance products, and other financial products.

