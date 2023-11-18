JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Shares Gap Down to $37.55

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $37.55, but opened at $36.02. JinkoSolar shares last traded at $35.27, with a volume of 254,390 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JKS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on JinkoSolar in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on JinkoSolar from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

JinkoSolar Trading Down 2.5 %

JinkoSolar Announces Dividend

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.52 and a 200-day moving average of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JinkoSolar

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JKS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 657.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 280.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

See Also

