Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Joby Aviation from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.60.

JOBY opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.13 and a 200-day moving average of $6.86. Joby Aviation has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $11.98.

In related news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 5,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $40,104.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,122.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Joby Aviation news, insider Kate Dehoff sold 5,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $34,554.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,821.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 5,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $40,104.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,122.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 291,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,814,923. Insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBY. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Joby Aviation by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

