John A. Taylor Acquires 5,500 Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Stock

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) CEO John A. Taylor purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $27,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,565.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Up 3.1 %

GPMT opened at $5.24 on Friday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $7.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $270.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.65.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -58.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

View Our Latest Analysis on GPMT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Granite Point Mortgage Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth $88,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 14.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 97,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 12,296 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 58.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 21,431 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 90.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 58.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 114,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 42,168 shares during the period. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

(Get Free Report)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.