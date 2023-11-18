Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Barr E S & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.7% during the second quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,054,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,960,000 after purchasing an additional 74,202 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 72.6% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 81,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,403,000 after purchasing an additional 34,281 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.3% during the second quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,767,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,545,885. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.09 and its 200-day moving average is $108.35. The company has a market capitalization of $257.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.36 and a 1 year high of $119.65.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. UBS Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

