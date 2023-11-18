Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $11,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 315.9% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 43.8% in the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:SHW traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $270.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,104,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,187. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $205.43 and a 12-month high of $283.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.43. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares in the company, valued at $75,383,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.44.

About Sherwin-Williams



The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.



