Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.06% of Tyler Technologies worth $10,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 95.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on TYL shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.43.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

TYL stock traded down $6.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $411.34. The stock had a trading volume of 345,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,509. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.69 and a 52-week high of $426.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $389.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.78. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total transaction of $837,792.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at $5,081,920.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.29, for a total transaction of $211,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at $849,225.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total transaction of $837,792.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at $5,081,920.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,223 shares of company stock worth $17,442,076 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

