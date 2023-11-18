Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $11.81 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $11,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Barr E S & Co. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.8% during the second quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at about $1,477,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,511,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total transaction of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,130.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,939,130.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 536,138 shares of company stock valued at $20,881,627,358. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.5 %

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Shares of LLY traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $591.71. 2,628,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,789,903. The business has a fifty day moving average of $577.98 and a 200-day moving average of $508.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.72 billion, a PE ratio of 107.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $309.20 and a 1-year high of $629.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 81.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $565.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $557.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

