Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 385,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,509 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $13,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 76,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 52,562 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 38,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 13,419 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,837,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,154,291. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.99. The company has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $31.95 and a 1-year high of $36.85.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

