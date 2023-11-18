Johnson Rice Initiates Coverage on ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an accumulate rating and a $135.00 price target on the energy producer’s stock.

COP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $136.35.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $114.59 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $130.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 646,049 shares of company stock worth $78,636,116. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 398.1% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

