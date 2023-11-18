JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target to $575.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $593.00 to $575.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HUM. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $590.28.

Humana stock opened at $498.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $497.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $485.91. The company has a market capitalization of $61.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.61. Humana has a 1 year low of $423.29 and a 1 year high of $558.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humana will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.68%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 102,197.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,920,592,000 after buying an additional 13,228,377 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $690,516,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 723.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,438,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,404,000 after buying an additional 1,263,821 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $421,332,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 393.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 698,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,987,000 after buying an additional 557,432 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

