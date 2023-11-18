JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Price Target to $15.00

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ROIV. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ROIV

Roivant Sciences Trading Down 0.6 %

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Roivant Sciences has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $13.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.24.

In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $126,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,031,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,199,004.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Eric Venker sold 153,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $1,547,102.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 595,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,019,463.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $126,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,031,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,199,004.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,218,116 shares of company stock valued at $221,241,743 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roivant Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROIV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,980,000 after acquiring an additional 117,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 159,787 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

About Roivant Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.