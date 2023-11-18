JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Target Price to $51.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HSBC began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a reduce rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.60.

TSN stock opened at $48.74 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $74.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of -25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.14.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth about $274,707,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 11,645.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,949,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906,996 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 97.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,869,000 after buying an additional 4,669,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after buying an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 97.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,250,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,627,000 after buying an additional 2,095,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

