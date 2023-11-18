JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (JGGI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 4.61 on January 5th

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.61 ($0.06) per share on Friday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON JGGI opened at GBX 490.50 ($6.02) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 471.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 467.42. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income has a 52-week low of GBX 414.50 ($5.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 493.50 ($6.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 981.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 16.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69.
