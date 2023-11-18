Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys 63,574 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,574 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Sensata Technologies worth $10,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 235.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ST opened at $32.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.68. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $54.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ST. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

