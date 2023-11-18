Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys New Shares in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 113,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,708,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 79.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,929,000 after buying an additional 1,547,030 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at about $1,370,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at about $323,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 5.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTR. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays raised shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.65.

Nutrien Price Performance

NTR opened at $56.59 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.36). Nutrien had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 48.96%.

Nutrien Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.