Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $7.39 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 476.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,955 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,388 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 250.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 48.9% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.2 %

MDT opened at $74.75 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.20 and a 200-day moving average of $82.07.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

