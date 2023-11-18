Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $7.54 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,040 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,376,000 after buying an additional 94,837 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,774,000 after buying an additional 146,936 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $288,000. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $75.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.90 and a 200-day moving average of $75.26. The firm has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $225,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,120,115.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,153 shares of company stock worth $6,851,466 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

