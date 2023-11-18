Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $8.06 Million Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,899 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.64% of Kforce worth $8,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kforce by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,341,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,349,000 after purchasing an additional 120,321 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kforce by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,477,000 after acquiring an additional 83,525 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kforce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,009,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Kforce by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,651,000 after acquiring an additional 12,263 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kforce by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,891,000 after acquiring an additional 17,826 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kforce news, Director Elaine Rosen sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $129,442.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,985.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Stock Performance

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $65.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.71 and its 200 day moving average is $60.15. Kforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.35 and a 12 month high of $66.74.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $373.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.26 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 38.65%. Kforce’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Kforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KFRC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kforce from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Kforce from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Kforce from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Kforce Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

