Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,533 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 29,895 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.35% of First Hawaiian worth $7,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the first quarter worth approximately $1,396,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 530.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the second quarter worth $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 203.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 130.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $19.42 on Friday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.08 and a twelve month high of $28.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average is $18.52. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.04.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $285.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.76%.

FHB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on First Hawaiian from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.20.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

